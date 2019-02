Magnolias & Mimosas

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee is hosting their second annual Magnolia’s & Mimosas: Discover Herville, sponsored by Truliant Credit Union, on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Magnolia Bride. The event will feature prominent women in the community through a fashion show showcasing clothes from local boutiques. For more, see the Tuesday, February 12, 2019 edition.