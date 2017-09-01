Madame Rachel Nyehok Gatkuoth

Madame Rachel Nyehok Gatkuoth, 44, passed away on Wednesday August 23, 2017 at Beacon Place/Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro at Cone Health Cancer Center Hospital. She lost her strong fight to Breast Cancer after fighting for the last 4 years. She was born in Nasir, South Sudan on January 1, 1973 to Mr. Matthew Banypiny Chol and Mrs. Nyanyik Ruon Diew.

Madame Rachel was of the Seventh-day Adventist faith and was very committed and strong in her beliefs. Madame Rachel loved her family and enjoyed Gospel Music. Madame Rachel was a very strong and hardworking person.

Madame Rachel was educated in Sudan, Egypt and the U.S.A. She completed her Diploma at Omaha Community College and was working on her Bachelor’s Degree at University of Phoenix.

Madame Rachel was a devoted and dedicated mother and wife. She cherished and loved her en-tire family. Her passion was nurturing and caring for the backyard garden of her beautiful house.

Madame Rachel is survived by her husband, Ambassador Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, who is the Min-ister of Petroleum of the Republic of South Sudan; her 3 children, Duop Lol-Deng Gatkuoth, Nyamal Lol-Deng Gatkuoth, and Nyewech Lol-Deng Gatkuoth.

A funeral service for Madame Rachel Nyehok Gatkuoth will be held on September 5, 2017 in Juba, South Sudan.

There will be a viewing and prayer service for Madame Rachel Nyehok Gatkuoth at 3:00pm, on September 2, 2017 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church,

896 Old Winston Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284.

The family will receive friends and relatives prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.