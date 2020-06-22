Mabe

Charles T. Mabe was born on August 21, 1949 in Stokes County, North Carolina. He attended Walnut Cover Elementary School and graduated from South Stokes High School in 1967. In October 1967 Charles joined the USMC and served his country for two years, one year in Vietnam. While there, he was awarded a Purple Heart after the supply truck he was driving hit a landmine injuring him. Charles loved serving his Country and was a dedicated soldier. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the DAV and the Kernersville VFW #5352. On July 26, 1975 Charles married Lynn Idol at her parent’s home. They were married 44 years. He later joined Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Charles worked for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Steve Idol; very special friends, Jimmy and Georgia Queen; and his service dog, Tyler.

Charles was buried on June 22, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery with family and friends attending.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com