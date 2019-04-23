Mabe

Cynthia “Tweet” Mabe, 67, of Charleston, TN passed away on “Good” Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home in Charleston, TN. She loved reading scripture every morning, to go shopping, working in her flowers, gardening and taking care of her dogs, but she especially loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Delano, TN and Benton Lions Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jim Mabe; parents, Ira and Roxie Anna Needham Idol; brother, Terry Idol.

She is survived by her children, Rodney Mabe (Charlene), Angela Mabe Hawkins (Dewayne), April Mabe Smith, Dana Mabe Andrews (Luke); 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sister, Ann Ballard (Roger) of Colfax, NC. Several nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.

A funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Delano, TN with the Reverend Richard Mason officiating. A graveside service and interment will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC with Reverend Rick Carter officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church prior to the service. A visitation will also be in her hometown of Kernersville, NC from 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the chapel of Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC.

We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Mabe Family guestbook at www.higginsfuneral.com , Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton, TN and Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel.