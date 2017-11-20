Lunsford

Ruth C. Lunsford, 96, went home to be with her Lord peacefully November 19, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 1:00PM Saturday November 25, 2017 at Thomas-McAfee Northwest Funeral Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will follow privately in Graceland West Cemetery in Greenville.

A native of Anderson, South Carolina, Ruth was the daughter of the late Maude Rokeppa Cox and Austin Lee Campbell. She was married to the late Wiley Thomas “Dude” Lunsford. In addition to her parents and husband, she also was preceded death by her sisters Vera Long, Margaret Sue Ellis, and Louise Ellison, brothers Horace Campbell, Homer Campbell, Leonard Campbell, Rupert Campbell, and Lamar Campbell.

Survivors include her son Doug Lunsford and Shirley of the home; grandchildren Brian Lunsford of Winston-Salem, Allison Singer and Jason of Cary, and Erin Kuehn and Joel of Charlotte; great-grandchildren Wiley, Hutton, Campbell, Salem, Tanix, and Ivy; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ruth was a longtime member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, and had the honor of having her class named the “Ruth Lunsford Sunday School Class”. She attended First Baptist Church of Kernersville while living in Kernersville.

She had worked for a number of years at Westpoint Stevens in Greenville. The joys of her life were her love for her family, her service for the Lord, and her personal faith.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Washington Avenue Baptist Church, 200 N. Washington Avenue, Greenville, SC 29611

A special “thank you” is offered to all the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville for their kind and loving care.