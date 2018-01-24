Lunsford

Shirley Burrell Lunsford, 66, was restored to her natural beauty January 22, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Saturday January 27, 2018 at Kerners-ville First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Athens, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Mary Ruth Hutton and Norman Coil Burrell. Shirley graduated from McMinn County High School Class of ’69. She earned her degree in Early Childhood Education and taught for a number of years at First Baptist Church and Holy Cross Child Development Center. She loved teaching and had a fulfilling career work-ing with her children. In addition to volunteering her time to Hospice, Shirley also was a past-President of Kernersville Women’s Club.

Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years Doug Lunsford of the home; daughters Allison Singer and Jason of Cary, and Erin Kuehn and Joel of Charlotte; son Brian Lunsford of Winston-Salem; grandchildren Wiley, Salem, Hutton, Tanix, Campbell, and Ivy; brother Doug Burrell of Athens, TN; and a host of little friends who she taught and adored.

The family will visit with friends from 1:00PM until time for the service Saturday at the church.

A special thanks to the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living for their loving care and kindness.

Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research at www.alzfdn.org

