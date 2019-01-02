Lundberg

Jerome “Jerry” Rodney Lundberg, 81, of Kernersville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on the morning of December 31, 2018.

Jerry was a born in Manhattan, Kansas on January 28, 1937 to the late Delmar Arthur Lundberg and Mary Ann Fair Lundberg. In addition to his parents he was preceded by his brother, Tom Lundberg.

Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He was a cartographer by profession and had a passion for photography and golf. Jerry was a member of Calvary Church in Greensboro and was a dedicated servant of the church for many years.

Those who will cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Sadie M. (Sellers) Lundberg; his children, Susan Yanka (Bob) of Kernersville and David Lundberg (Christine) of Florida; his grandchildren, the delights of his life, Paul and Laura Yanka, Rebecca and Christian Lundberg; sister-in-law, Judy Lundberg of Kansas and five brothers-in-law, Bennie, Roy and Harold (Doris) of Gastonia, NC, Troy (Joyce) of Cherryville, NC and Bobby (Jane) of Myrtle Beach, SC; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro with Reverend Scott Truehe and Reverend David Crabtree. Private burial will be at Salisbury National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27409. Or to: Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road, Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227.

