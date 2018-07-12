Lowe

Mr. Donald Hugh Lowe, 81, passed away on July 11, 2018 with his family at his side. Don was born on November 20, 1936 in Watauga, TN to the late Allen and Lou Holly Lowe. Don served 6 years in the Ohio Army National Guard and retired from The Campbell Soup Company with over 34 years of service. He was a member at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. Although Don graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, he was an avid Ohio State Fan! Don was dedicated to his family and friends and was always ready to offer a sweet smile.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Carrie Lowe; his daughter, Sharon Hennis (husband, Mike); his son, Brian Lowe (wife, Debbie); three grandchildren, Morgan Shaw (husband, Kevin), Brad Lowe and Hunter Lowe; one great granddaughter, Emma Shaw; one brother, Jeff Lowe (wife, Kathy); and one sister, Patricia Brubaker (husband, Howard).

A funeral service to celebrate Don’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. George Freeman and Rev. Ellis Rouse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.