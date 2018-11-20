Lovings

Winston Salem – Edward Douglas Lovings, 73, passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Doug was born on July 26, 1945 in Guilford County to Fred and Nellie Hubbard Lovings. He retired from Salem Stone Quarry – Martin Marietta Materials.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Gail Lovings; his son, Edward D. Lovings, Jr; and one brother, Jimmy Lovings.

Surviving are three daughters, Suellen Thompson, Julie Custer and Shannon Saylor; six grandchildren, Jacob Gunter and Allora Black, Eleanor and Klaire Saylor, Macy and Blaine Thompson; one great grandchild, Addaline Plemmons; six sisters, Peggy Cope, Sue Meredith, Nancy Young, Donna Pegram, Jan Swaim, and Linda Hawley; and three brothers, Bobby Lovings, Jerry Lovings, and Dennis Lovings.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, November 26, 2018 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville with Pastor Glenn Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 25, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

