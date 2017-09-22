Lopez

Pablo Miguel Lopez, 24, died September 15, 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. The family will visit with friends at 9:30AM.

Pablo enjoyed snowboarding, drawing art, listening and playing music and the company of his friends.

Survivors include his loving parents Edward and Julia Lopez; Uncles Jose Lopez and Tim McIntosh; Aunts Serena Lopez and Margaret McIntosh and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.