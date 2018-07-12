Long

EDEN – Mary Inez Lee Long, 87 passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at UNC Rockingham Health Care. Mary was born on June 29, 1931 in Durham County to Alex J. and Myrtle Griffen Byrd. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, and painting ceramics. Mary was a floral designer at Michaels in Greensboro and also worked as a Nursing Assistant at Moses Cone Hospital. Mary loved cooking and cleaning and helping others. She took great pride in taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, William H. Lee; and one grandson, Nolan Buchanan.

Surviving are her daughters, Debra Lee Wall (husband, Samuel) of Kernersville, Carolyn Lee Humphrey (husband, Eric) of Burlington, and Tamma Lee Edgette (husband, Mike) of Kernersville; one son, William Douglas Lee of Asheville; nine grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 16, 2018 at Century Park Baptist Church in Kernersville with Rev. Glenn Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 15, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7029 Albert Pick Rd Ste. 200, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com