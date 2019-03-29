Logan

John Paul Logan, Jr., 68, passed away March 25, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church officiated by Father Paul Dechant. Burial will follow the service at Eastlawn Memorial Garden.

John was born July 5, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late John Paul Logan, Sr. and Geraldine Ann Hamm Logan. John graduated from Bishop McNamara High School in 1968. He then went on to study at The University of Maryland which he graduated from in 1972. John worked as a Logistics Manager in the transportation industry for over 40 years. He was a long time active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He taught Faith Formation, was a Sacristan, and was a Knight of Columbus.

John was known for his storytelling, jokes, and love of his family.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Sharon Boone Logan; and daughter-in-law, Stephenie Harris Logan.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen Hueglin Logan; daughter, Johnna Logan Godwin and Brian; sons, Mark Logan and Tammy, and Jason Logan; granddaughter, Laya Sharie Logan; sister, Jane Ostericher and Bob; brothers, Ron Logan and Bobbie, and Mike Logan and Joyce; and many extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends Monday 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem 27103.

