Loebe

Kernersville – Barbara Lee Musser Loebe, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at her home. Barbara, a loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great Great-Grandmother; was born on May 17, 1938 to Monsie and Mary Adkins.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Loebe, Sr. in 2009.

Surviving are two sons, George Loebe, Jr. of Mexico; Robert Loebe of Chester Springs, PA; three daughters, Marlene Carpenter of New Castle, DE; Mary Susan Allred of Clemmons, NC; and Barbara Long of Albany, GA; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; two sons-in-law; two daughters-in-law; sisters, Shirley Free and Carolyn Musser; and many nieces and nephews.

Church services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC. Burial will be at the Salisbury National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 South Cherry St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.