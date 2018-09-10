Lock Your Meds

The Walkertown Library will host a “Lock Your Meds” event on Monday, Sept. 10 to provide information to the community about the need to properly secure over-the-counter and prescription medications.

Joshua Bondy of Insight Human Services will be available at the library from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. It will be his second visit to the Walkertown Library to talk about the issue.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 8 & 9, 2018 edition.