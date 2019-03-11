Local man pleads guilty

A Kernersville general contractor pled guilty Thursday that he defrauded a Winston-Salem couple after failing to finish a remodeling project and that he filed false documents with the City of Winston-Salem in order to obtain a building permit related to that same job.

According to an article in the Winston-Salem Journal on Friday, Tony Ray Hubbard, 52, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses as part of a plea arrangement in which he will pay $51,357 in restitution. He will pay $30,000 of that restitution immediately and will pay the rest over five years of supervised probation.

