Local church raises over $24,000

Kernersville Wesleyan Church supplied four struggling families with money and gifts for the holiday season that were collected via an offering during a Sunday service.

Lead Pastor Scott Simmons said the church started a sermon series in November encouraging the congregation at Kernersville Wesleyan to be exceptionally generous for that entire month, and decided to do something as a church collectively in December.