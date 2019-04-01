On February 1 of this year, after more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) officially opened its doors to young women and two local troops in Kernersville and Oak Ridge have quickly begun accepting girls into their troops.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 30 & 31, 2019 edition.
Local BSA accepting girls
