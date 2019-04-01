Local BSA accepting girls

April 1, 2019

On February 1 of this year, after more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) officially opened its doors to young women and two local troops in Kernersville and Oak Ridge have quickly begun accepting girls into their troops.
