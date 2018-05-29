With an incredible story of rising out of poverty as a child, Kernersville resident Joe Knight now enjoys playing music with The Knight Hawks, writing, and flying patients around the country through the Knight Flight Foundation.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 29, 2018 edition.
Local author and musician gives flights to those in need
