Livelsberger

Jeannette Horwedel Livelsberger went to be with the Lord on December 17th, 2019. She was an extraordinary mother, sister, wife, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Born on August 20th, 1941 in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Klunk Horwedel and John F. Horwedel of McSherrystown, Pennsylvania. As a graduate from Delone Catholic High School, she went on to further her education at Forsyth Tech and Salem College. Jeannette was married to her husband Allen Joseph Livelsberger for 57 years. She enjoyed raising her children Julia and John. As an avid crafter, she was a charter member of Holy Cross Quilters and a member Kernersville Arts and Crafts for many years. She was an early member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville and served for over 40 years as an usher, lector, a member of the Columbiettes 8509 and the Parish Pastoral Council.

Jeannette is survived by her husband Allen, her daughter Julia Livelsberger Campbell and her husband Ray R. Campbell and granddaughter Randy of Newton, NC, her son John William Livelsberger and wife Jodi Wilhelm Livelsberger and granddaughter Marina of Walkertown, NC, and her brother Frank and his wife Peg Horwedel of Hanover, NC and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her sister Ruth Chrismer and survived by her brother-in-law Pete Chrismer. She was loved dearly by each member of her family. “Rest well Jeannette, we will carry your memory in our hearts forever”.

A service before the viewing will be December 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Pierce Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville, NC. Viewing will follow 6:30 to 8:00. Funeral will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville on December 21 at 2:00 p.m. Reception will follow at the Holy Cross Commons.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Stroke Association or Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville, NC.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com