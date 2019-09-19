Listening sessions

New Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston will hold a series of listening sessions for the community. Community Listening Sessions are from 6 – 7 p.m. These sessions are open to the public for all community members. Dr. Hairston is interested in hearing from all stakeholders (including staff members) as she learns about the district’s strengths and opportunities for improvement.

Thursday, September 19 Old Richmond Elementary School; Wednesday, September 25 North Forsyth High School; Thursday, October 3 East Forsyth Middle School; Wednesday, October 23 Walkertown Middle/High School; Thursday, October 24 Lewisville Elementary School; Wednesday, October 30 Carter High School; Thursday, November 7 West Forsyth High School; and Wednesday, November 20 Mount Tabor High School

