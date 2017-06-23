Linville

Kernersville – Minnie Hester Yates Linville, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Minnie was born on September 30, 1921 in Stokes County to Joe Henry and Fannie Rominger Yates. She was a member of Goodwill Baptist church and worked at Kernersville News for over 17 years. In addition to her career with the newspaper, Minnie was a devoted housewife and farmer, working hard at everything she did!

In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Linville in 1983; three brothers, John Yates, Tommy Yates and Claude Yates; and three sisters, Elizabeth Sapp, Lillie Bennett, and Emmalee Harrison.

Surviving are her children, Patricia Bull (Arthur), Roger Linville (Diane), and Steven Linville (Sandra) all of Kernersville; three grandchildren, Michael Scott Bull, David Wayne Linville, and Brian Steven Linville; three great-grandchildren, Danny, Zachary, and Stephanie; a loving caregiver and niece, Janet Doyle; and many other nieces and nephews.

A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Greg Mullis officiating. Burial will follow at Goodwill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

