Triad Congregation for Kids, an organization that was created from several churches and non-profits, will host Life RAFT on Saturday, August 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at First Christian Church Ministries. The event is for current foster and adoptive families and those wanting to learn more.
For more, see the Thursday, August 15, 2019 edition.
Life RAFT
