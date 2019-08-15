Life RAFT

Triad Congregation for Kids, an organization that was created from several churches and non-profits, will host Life RAFT on Saturday, August 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at First Christian Church Ministries. The event is for current foster and adoptive families and those wanting to learn more.

