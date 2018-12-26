Cars lined Harmon Lane between Pineview and Broad streets and a throng of people crowded the auditorium and foyer on Thursday morning, Dec. 20 as the new Paddison Memorial Library Branch officially opened to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 22 & 23, 2018 edition.
Library grand opening
