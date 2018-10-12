The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized a number of local individuals and organizations during their regular meeting on Thursday for private donations to the new Kernersville library branch that total more than $100,000. The money will be used in different areas of the facility, which is expected to open in November.
Library donations
