Kernersville native Susan Kerner hopes the memory of her parents and the contributions they made to the local community will live on in a donation made to the new library branch now under construction along Harmon Lane.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 24, 2018 edition.
Library donation
Kernersville native Susan Kerner hopes the memory of her parents and the contributions they made to the local community will live on in a donation made to the new library branch now under construction along Harmon Lane.
Previous post: Sprinklers on the Square
Next post: Bright Beginnings