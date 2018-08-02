Construction on the new Kernersville library branch on Harmon Lane is nearing completion, with officials expecting crews to wrap up the majority of work later this month.
“Construction is on schedule and the work by the contractors should be finished by the end of August,” said Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt. For more, see the Thursday, August 2, 2018 edition.
Library construction nearing end
