Floyd Russell Lewis, 74, of Mocksville, passed away on Tuesday October 9, 2018 at his home. Mr. Lewis was born on May 22, 1944 in Tar Heel, NC to the late Carl Lewis and Eula Davis Lewis. Floyd retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service as a Senior Master Sergeant have served during Vietnam with multiple deployments.

He worked as a Air Systems Control Analyst for the FAA for over 20 years until his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Hightower Lewis.

He is survived by his second wife, Janet Call Lewis of Mocksville; a daughter, Maria Lewis of Silver Springs, MD; a son, James Lewis of Winston-Salem; a grandson, Jibril; three brothers, Jerry Lewis of Harrells, Charles Lewis (Carolyn) of Harrells, and Carl Lewis (Margaret) of Hagerstown, MD; two step-children, Shane Whitcher (Kris) of Clemmons, and Meg Mangus of Lewisville; four step-grandchildren, Warren and Cora Whitcher, and Hannah and Fisher Mangus.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Storehouse for Jesus (675 Lexington Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028).

