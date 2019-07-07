Lewis

Adelene Bennett Lewis, 87, went home to be with the Lord, and her loving husband of 68 years Charles Lewis, on July 7, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Walter Overman officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Stokes County, Adelene was the daughter of the late Pearlie Nelson and Andrew Jackson Bennett. In addition to her parents, and husband, Adelene also was preceded in death by her grandson Jake McCray Lewis; sisters Mamie Rierson, Hallie Mabe, and Margie Bullins; and brother Alonzo Bennett.

Adelene was retired from Musten & Crutchfield following more than thirty years of service. She was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Golden Notes Choir, Sunday School Teacher, preparing food for the Bereavement committee, and with her husband Charles prepared communion for eighteen years.

Survivors include her daughter Charlene Caudill and Danny of Kernersville; son Dean Lewis and Sherry of Kernersville; grandchildren Dana Caudill Jones and David, Sara Lizotte and Daniel, and Chastity Hampton; great-grandson Eli Jones; sister Lucille Wall; brothers Swanson Bennett and Norman Bennett; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Main Street Baptist Church, 126 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

“The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for their love and care for Adelene these last years. The Lord blessed us with her love, strength and feistiness and we are forever grateful.”