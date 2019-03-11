Lewis

Charles R. Lewis, 88, went home to be with the Lord March 10, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Walter Overman officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Stokes County, Charles was the son of the late Emma Savannah Mabe and John Dwight Lewis. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his grandson Jake Lewis; sisters,

Nannie Ola, Barbara Ann, and Emma Jean; and brother, John, Jr.

Charles was a Korean War United States Army Veteran. He was retired from Exxon Mobil after driving a tanker for 32 years. He was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher. Charles truly appreciated his church family and all the love bestowed him during this time.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Adelene Bennett Lewis of the home; daughter, Charlene Caudill and Danny of Kernersville; son, Dean Lewis and Sherry of Kernersville; granddaughters, Dana Caudill Jones and David, Sara Lewis Lizotte and Daniel, and Chastity Hampton all of Kernersville; great-grandson, Eli Jones of Kernersville; sister, Lou Ella Williams; brother, William Lewis; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Main Street Baptist Church, 126 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284