Jeff David Lewis, 79, of Kernersville, passed away December 7, 2018 at Kernersville Medical Center after a long battle with COPD and Black Lung. Born in Tazewell, VA, he worked in the coal mines of West Virginia and as a mechanic for Owsley and Sons in Greensboro. He was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Kernersville where he proudly served in the Men’s Ministry and drove the church van.
Proceeding him in death: parents Mr. and Mrs. Jeff O. Lewis, son David Keith Lewis, daughter LeAnna Lewis McMillian, sister Patty Lambert, brother Bill “Sadman” Lewis and a special great nephew who was like a grandson “Little Kenny.”
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Becky Lewis, son Kenny (Wendie), daughter Regina Hutchins (Greg), grandsons Michael Lewis and Isaac Hutchins and 2 great-grandsons Brandon and Mason.
A memorial service will be at 2:30 pm on December 16 at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 212 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC. Online condolences at www.twincitycremations.com.
Lewis
