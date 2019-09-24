Legislative maps

The newly proposed redistricting maps for state House and Senate seats in the N.C. General Assembly would greatly change the landscape for Forsyth County legislators – and voters – if approved.

The biggest shift in districts is between Republican Senator Joyce Krawiec, whose 31st District encompasses voters in the rural areas of Forsyth County and all of Davie County, and Democratic Senator Paul Lowe, Jr. Lowe’s District 32 currently encompasses the middle area of Forsyth County, primarily central Winston-Salem. For more, see the Tuesday, September 24, 2019 edition.