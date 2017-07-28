Leftwich

Kernersville – On Thursday, July 27, 2017, our devoted husband, loving father, adoring grandfather and anticipated great-grandfather left his earthly home for a home eternal in heaven.

Curtis Carl “Lefty” Leftwich was born to Clyde and Lillian Leftwich on June 8, 1933 in Surry County. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked for Allstate Insurance Company until his retirement. A faithful member of Kerwin Baptist Church, he served as Treasurer for many years. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his sisters, Elaine Jones and Kay Delaney; and sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Paul Scott. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; a daughter, Lisa Roberts (husband, Lynn); a son, Carl Leftwich Jr.; grandchildren, Meredith Dixon (Bryan), Rachel Powell (Kit), Morgan Leftwich, Matthew Leftwich, and Ashelyn Roberts; two anticipated great-grandchildren; a sister, Jan Younger (Jim); and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Kerwin Baptist Church in Kernersville with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Daniel Hawtree and Dr. Joe Myers will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williams Adult Day Center, 231 Melrose St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com