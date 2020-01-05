LeFever

Mrs. Myra Dolores LeFever, 80, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home. She was born July 2, 1939, to the late Omar and Lola Collins Kiger.

Dolores was born in Stokes County, North Carolina and married Wyatt LeFever at the age of 17. Soon after, they started a family in Kernersville, North Carolina. Together, they founded Blue Ridge Fish Hatchery and for most of her life, she was the beloved “boss lady” of the company. Today, Blue Ridge continues to be owned and operated by multiple generations of her family.

Dolores was happiest when surrounded by her family at home or at Lake Norman, where her breakfasts became legendary. Among family and friends, she was known for her unconditional love, support and common sense. If you needed help, you could always count on Dolores or “Aunt Lorsie” to be there for you. She was the true matriarch of the LeFever family.

For their 63 years together, Dolores and Wyatt were inseparable. The love and partnership they shared was an inspiration to everyone who knew them. She often said, regarding their work together, “He has the dreams and I make them happen.”

Surviving are her husband, Wyatt; her three sons, Randy and wife Karen, David and wife Shannon, and Lee and wife Sachi; nine grandchildren, Casey and wife Carla, Josh, Jimmy and wife Kat, Jessi and husband David, Caroline and husband Justin, Shelby, Garrett, Drew, and Leah; and three great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Rosemary and Finlee.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Carmela Wood for her wonderful care and attention in Dolores’ time of need.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shepherd Center, 431 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com