Lee Walter Nelson, Jr.

Greensboro – Lee Nelson, 75, died October 20, 2019. Born in Forsyth County to Lee and Minnie Nelson, he was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran who worked as a Kernersville P.O. letter carrier for 33 years.

Lee was an active member of Kernersville VFW Post 5352, a voracious reader, an excellent cook, and the world’s best listener. He enjoyed sports, golf, his alma mater ECU, the beach, playing cribbage at the club, and getting compliments about his cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Wendy, and their four children, Travis (South Korea), Ross (Raleigh), Taylor and fiancée Erica (Cary), and Ray Young (Durham), mother-in-law Bryanoleene (Bryan) Walker (Greensboro), brother-in-law Chris Reimensnyder and husband Wayne Salazar (NYC).

A celebration of life will be held November 3, 2019 at Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 2:00 with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780. Online condolences: www.forbisanddick.com