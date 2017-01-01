Lease agreement approved

After a year of discussion and consideration, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday night to approve a lease agreement with the Körner’s Folly Foundation that will facilitate the construction of a visitor center adjacent to the historic home on South Main Street.

The 99-year lease includes a joint partnership between the Town and Folly Foundation to each fund $750,000 toward the $1.5 million project. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 10 & 11, 2019 edition.