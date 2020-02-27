Learning lab

East Forsyth Middle School (EFMS) was honored to be one of only a few schools around the country to have received a Verizon Innovative Learning Lab this year.

According to EFMS Principal Dossie Poteat, the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab is a joint project between Verizon, Heart of America, Arizona State University and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. For more, see the Thursday, February 27, 2020 edition.