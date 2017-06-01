Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Leading by example

June 1, 2017

Members of the Kernersville community were recognized during last week’s Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education for their efforts to make their schools a better place for students through Kernersville Cares for Kids and the Spirit of Rachel initiative.
For more, see the Tuesday, May 30, 2017 edition.

