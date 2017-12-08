Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Lawsuit continues

December 8, 2017

The ongoing litigation pitting a former fire captain against the Town of Kernersville and its town manager continued into the first week of December when a deadline to file a joint motion of dismissal came and went on December 3, apparently without plaintiff Kevin Bray’s signature.
