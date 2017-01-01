At 8:21 p.m. on Monday, February 24, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD), Forsyth County Emergency Services and
Colfax Fire Department were dispatched to a reported commercial building fire at TexTech Coatings located at 215 Drummond St. Upon arrival units observed heavy fire and smoke
coming from one of the furnaces and duct systems. KFRD said due the to size of the structure, additional assistance was requested from Winston Salem Fire Department, Walkertown Fire Department, Union Cross Fire Department, Beeson’s Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, as well as Forsyth County Emergency Management. All employees were accounted for and there
were no reported injuries, the KFRD said. Crews were able to bring the fire under control at 9:07 p.m
TexTech Coatings fire
