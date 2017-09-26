Lanxton’s 3rd Annual Sickle Cell Awareness Yard Sale

The parents of a young boy battling sickle cell disease are once again gearing up for what has become an important fundraiser for their family and the medical costs they face because of their son’s illness.

“Lanxton’s 3rd Annual Sickle Cell Awareness Yard Sale” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. – until at 224 Clifton Street, and donated items, such as unwanted furniture, clothes, toys, etc., are being accepted.

