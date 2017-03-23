Lane closures

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close the inside westbound and eastbound lanes along a portion of Interstate 40 Business in Kernersville between mile markers 10 and 14 for median work on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Project.

The work will require continual closures starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The project is scheduled to be complete by 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10, weather permitting.

For more, see the Thursday, March 23, 2017 edition.