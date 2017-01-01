Lane closures on Business 40

Lanes of Interstate 40 Business will be reduced at varying times this week in eastern Forsyth County as work continues on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway? project.

The closures begin on the eastbound side, where contract crews will remove portable concrete barrier wall.

The inside lane of Business 40 East closed from 8 p.m. on Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. The outside lane will then close during the same hours from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The closures will shift Wednesday evening to the westbound side, allowing the contractor to safely complete work on bridges spanning over the interstate.

The contractor will close the inside lane of Business 40 West from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, and follow the same schedule for the outside lane closure from Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Drivers who want to avoid Business 40 during the closures this week can use N.C. 66, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes.

Those who do use Business 40 should slow down, be mindful of the work crews and anticipate the possibility of delays as traffic passes through the work zone.