Landreth

Kernersville – Mr. Shane Allen Landreth, 38, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1980 in Guilford County to Mark Hammock and Mary Pulliam Landreth. Shane was a real pool shark, he loved to make people laugh, and his biggest passion was cooking. He enjoyed football and loved his family dearly.

Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Claud Allen Pulliam and Effe Jane Pulliam and his paternal grandparents, JC Landreth and Helen Roberts Landreth. In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his son, Marc Landreth; granddaughter, Maddy Landreth; one brother, John Landreth; many special aunts and uncles; and a nephew, John Michael Landreth.

A memorial service for Shane will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hay-worth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jackie Springs officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.