The Resolution of Appreciation that members of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen plan to present to Scott Pope as a way to say “thank you” for donating nearly 80 acres of land to the Town in late December is not the only way that Town officials plan to honor the Pope family.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 13 & 14, 2018 edition.
Land donation
The Resolution of Appreciation that members of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen plan to present to Scott Pope as a way to say “thank you” for donating nearly 80 acres of land to the Town in late December is not the only way that Town officials plan to honor the Pope family.
Previous post: Visitor restrictions