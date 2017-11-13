Lambert

KERNERSVILLE – Mr. James Leon Lambert, 92, passed away November 10, 2017 at Kernersville Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Lloyd Jasper Lambert, Sr. and Lelia Durham Lambert. Mr. Lambert was of the Baptist faith. He attended Mineral Springs High School and retired from Quality Oil with 25 years of service. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater and the Invasion of Normandy. Mr. Lambert had a selfless dedication and love to his family and will always be remembered for his interesting stories and his everlasting sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Norma Lee (Stewart) Clayton and Patsy Jo Lambert Boyd and his two brothers, Floyd “Jack” Austin Lambert and L. J. Lambert, Jr. He is survived by his three nephews, Terry and Ashley Lawson of Kernersville, Mike Tuttle and Jennifer Tuttle of Thomasville, and Barry Lawson of South Carolina; his great-nieces and nephews (who he loved as his own grandchildren), Peyton and Brody Lawson, and Haley, Sydney, and Ryan Tuttle; his two brothers, Roy Lambert and wife Blanche and Ray Lambert and wife Peggy both of Pfafftown. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of a Life well lived will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 8424 Haw River Rd., Oak Ridge, NC 27310 with the Rev. Andy Lambert and Steve Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.