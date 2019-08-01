K’ville Bar Crawl

The Downtown K’ville Bar Crawl will be held on August 17 from 2-6 p.m., with proceeds going to Belle Raisers, a local organization that supports the fight against cystic fibrosis (CF).

For more information about the K’ville Bar Crawl or to purchase tickets, visit www.eclectionnc.com, click on “Calendar” and then August 17 to sign up. For more, see the Thursday, August 1, 2019 edition.