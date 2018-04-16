Kreating Konnections

For Laurie Kennedy, jewelry-making has been a passion of hers since she was a young child, when she would go through her mom’s jewelry box mixing and matching pieces, even repairing them if she could. As she got older, the interest only grew stronger and today, Kennedy’s unique brand of jewelry carries personal connections for not only her, but the people who wear it.

