The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) recognized members of its team during the department’s annual awards ceremony, held in the Town Hall courtroom on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Detective David deMattos was named Officer of the Year and telecommunicator Kelly Reed received this year’s Civilian Employee of the Year award.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 24 & 25, 2018 edition.
KPD awards
