EDEN – Douglas Russell Knapp, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Doug was born on February 16, 1944 in Highland Park. Michigan to Russell and Margaret Meinicke Knapp. Doug’s family was most important to him.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded by his wife, Valerie Ann Cook Knapp.

Surviving are one daughter, Katie Collins (Kevin); two sons, Patrick Knapp, Sr. (Nancy), and James Knapp, Sr.; 11 grandchildren, Kristopher Collins (Emily), Kirsten Collins, Keith Collins (Christina), Brittany Knapp, Kameron Collins (Taylor), Patrick Knapp, Jr. (Brandie), Koury Collins, Justin Knapp (Stephanie), Kolton Collins, Kerry “Sam” Collins, and James Knapp, Jr; 11 great grandchildren, Keighan, Liam, Aiden, Lincoln, Quinn, Madison, Valerie and Benjamin Collins, and Kayden, Malachi and Adrian Knapp; and three step grandchildren, Junancily, Roberto and Rebeca Perez; and step great grandchild, Carlitos.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Colfax. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

