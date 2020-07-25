Kleen

George Anthony “Tony” Kleen, 71, peacefully passed away July 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday July 28, 2020 at First Christian Church with Pastor Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 9AM at the church until time for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and all guests must wear masks entering and exiting the church. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Minonk, Illinois, Tony was the son of the late Helen Ruth Talbert and George Frederick Kleen. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his three infant sisters, and an infant grandchild.

Tony graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and later received his BA Degree in Mathematics from Illinois State University. He was a Computer Analyst and served many companies including, Sara Lee Corporation, Reynolds American and Wells Fargo.

He served as an Elder and a Deacon at First Christian. Tony and Lynn both loved their church and served wherever they were able. He spent numerous hours attending events with his family and their many passions. He was able to be with his daughters by serving with the Pfafftown Packer Cheerleader group, and the Forsyth American softball league. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, particularly his special cat “Gracie”.

Survivors include his loving wife, Lynn Gomes Kleen of the home; daughters, Rebecca Dalton and Blaine of King, Kristi Craddock and Chris of Pfafftown, Catie Wood of Winston-Salem, and Bethany Lankford and Bradley of Clemmons; sons, Doug Wood and Holly of Sneedville, Tennessee, and Justin Wood of Land O Lakes, Florida; grandchildren, Austin, Zoe, Christopher, Erin, Aidan, Anthony, Coen, and Sawyer; sister, Sue Kleen of Minonk, Il; brothers, Mike Kleen of Overland Park, KS, Dick Kleen and Barb and Jeff Kleen and Janice all of Minonk, Il; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to First Christian Church Ministries, or Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com